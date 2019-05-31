220,800 Shares in Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. Cronos Group makes up approximately 0.6% of NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. GMP Securities cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Cronos Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

CRON traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 256,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 3.84. Cronos Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 99.44% and a net margin of 2,107.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/220800-shares-in-cronos-group-inc-cron-acquired-by-numerixs-investment-technologies-inc.html.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.