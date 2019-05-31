1,931 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Acquired by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LHC Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 502,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,735,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in LHC Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in LHC Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $53,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,950,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua L. Proffitt sold 11,003 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,282.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,950. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

LHCG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.35. 3,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,316. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.09 and a one year high of $122.20.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.16 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LHC Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

