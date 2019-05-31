10,852 Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $569,462,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,187,753 shares of company stock valued at $589,529,674. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock opened at $135.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $146.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.02.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

