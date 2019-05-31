0xcert Price Down 54% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. 0xcert has a market cap of $356,174.00 and approximately $54,947.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 54% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $726.20 or 0.08791625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038459 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001607 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000620 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,046,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

