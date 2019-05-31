$0.76 EPS Expected for Corelogic Inc (CLGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.80. Corelogic reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Corelogic had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $417.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Corelogic to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Corelogic from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

NYSE CLGX opened at $39.35 on Friday. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $152,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,650 shares of company stock worth $924,438 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,461,000 after buying an additional 96,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,566,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,846,000 after buying an additional 95,142 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,975,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

