$0.67 EPS Expected for II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. II-VI posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price target on II-VI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 10,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $407,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 3,200 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,331.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,409. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 8.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,644,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,133,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 83,519 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in II-VI by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,120,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in II-VI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 470,350 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.15. II-VI has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.