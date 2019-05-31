$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service Co (MTRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,333.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Matrix Service’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $517.65 million, a P/E ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $40,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $306,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,330 shares of company stock worth $411,767. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,151,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 158,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 100.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 717,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Matrix Service by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

