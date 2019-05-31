-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). LivePerson reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.45 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other LivePerson news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $149,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $41,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $306,290. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after buying an additional 216,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,606 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,138,000 after purchasing an additional 327,580 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 87.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 681,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 915,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

