-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wood & Company initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.98 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Lawrence S. Olanoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $28,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $3,646,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 577,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,019. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 44,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,974,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,070 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 66,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

