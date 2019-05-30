Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,405 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. 9,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, insider Robert M. Leonard sold 17,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $142,846.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

