Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.97 and last traded at $80.42. Approximately 1,994,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,025,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.77.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 828,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $28,332,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 583,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $21,016,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,405,918 shares of company stock worth $83,480,215 over the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

