Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2019, Westport Fuel’s net loss from continuing operations was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, revenues improved during the quarter. This upside was driven by increased aftermarket revenue generation and Westport HPDI 2.0 shipments. The company is well positioned to meet the growing demand for fuel systems and components. Westport HPDI 2.0, which offers an environment-friendly robust performance of heavy-duty trucks, is likely to increase the market share of the company. Further, the company regularly makes acquisitions and divestments to develop technologies and edge on non-core businesses. However, rising SG&A expenses, owing to high legal and restructuring costs, are woes. Also, it has to keep a check on research development costs that might hurt margins.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WPRT. ValuEngine raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $338.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $73.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,223,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 621,939 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,849,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 989,800 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,079,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 290,444 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

