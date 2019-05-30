Zacks Investment Research Lowers Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.18). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 3,153.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 148.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

