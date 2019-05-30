Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will post sales of $21.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $23.62 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $17.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $91.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.30 million to $101.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $121.30 million, with estimates ranging from $84.30 million to $158.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERII. BidaskClub cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $505.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 4.77.

In other news, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 32,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $362,659.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 28,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $293,916.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,916.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,928 shares of company stock worth $4,767,819. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 53,485.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

