Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $7.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $2,776,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 856,828 shares of company stock valued at $36,783,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

