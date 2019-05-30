Zacks: Analysts Expect Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDOR) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.35. Condor Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Condor Hospitality Trust.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 1,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

