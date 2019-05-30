Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report ($2.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the lowest is ($2.64). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($2.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($10.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.29) to ($9.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.48) to ($4.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.92). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 88.47%. The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 570,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 42,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 64,539 shares during the period.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $13.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

