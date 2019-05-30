Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER) to Announce -$0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) will report ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.05). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

