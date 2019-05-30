YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $82,000 Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1,882.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 65,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

