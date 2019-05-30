WP Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $33,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 1,764.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64,158 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 43.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $82.01 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.05.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

