Workhorse Group (WKHS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.60. 4,235,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,833,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 91,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 91,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/workhorse-group-wkhs-stock-price-down-7-5.html.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.