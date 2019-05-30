Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.60. 4,235,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,833,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.47.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/workhorse-group-wkhs-stock-price-down-7-5.html.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.