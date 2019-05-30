Workday (WDAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $204.92. 41,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.67 and a beta of 1.79. Workday has a one year low of $117.24 and a one year high of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $53,874,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.40, for a total transaction of $50,009,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,126,562 shares of company stock valued at $208,547,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $198,900,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,817.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,537,000 after buying an additional 865,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $132,247,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,680,974,000 after buying an additional 552,280 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $59,187,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

