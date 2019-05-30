Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Qiagen (QGEN)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QGEN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.68 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Qiagen by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Qiagen by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.