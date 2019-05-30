Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,584,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,877,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,041,702,000 after acquiring an additional 361,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,867,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $686,115,000 after acquiring an additional 194,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after acquiring an additional 486,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $504,826,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,890. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.84.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

