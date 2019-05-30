Whitnell & Co. Buys New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in Facebook by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Facebook to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.66.

Facebook stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,510,653. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $535.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,983,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,491,332 shares of company stock worth $264,359,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

