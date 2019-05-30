Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXO traded down $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $96.87. 21,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,219. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,484,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,355,682.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,700. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.32.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

