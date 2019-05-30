Westminster Group PLC (WSG) Insider Buys £962,000 in Stock

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) insider Charles Enea Cattaneo bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.67) per share, with a total value of £962,000 ($1,257,023.39).
LON:WSG opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday. Westminster Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.94 ($0.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.60.
Westminster Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.