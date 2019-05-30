Westminster Group PLC (WSG) Insider Buys £962,000 in Stock

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) insider Charles Enea Cattaneo bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.67) per share, with a total value of £962,000 ($1,257,023.39).

LON:WSG opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday. Westminster Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.94 ($0.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue chip commercial organizations. The company operates through Managed Services Aviation, Technology, and Managed Services Sovereign Ferries segments.

