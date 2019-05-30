Western Digital Corp (WDC) Position Increased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 45.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.3% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Western Digital by 57.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 133,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,988. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

