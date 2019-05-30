Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 487,293 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 487,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $315,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 67,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,584. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2115 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

