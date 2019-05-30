Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Stepan (SCL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,800,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,267,000 after buying an additional 81,517 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,468,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stepan by 85.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 41,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 15.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, Chairman F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,374.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,576 shares in the company, valued at $19,007,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.64 per share, with a total value of $25,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $133,021 and have sold 20,128 shares valued at $1,865,444. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

SCL stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.44. 392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Stepan had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $489.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

