Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,300 ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 318,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,765,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,515,000 after purchasing an additional 239,609 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,746,000 after purchasing an additional 228,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV:IUSG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.01. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

WARNING: “Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,300 ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/wellington-shields-capital-management-llc-buys-shares-of-13300-ishares-core-sp-u-s-growth-etf-iusg.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.