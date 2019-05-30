Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saratoga Investment (SAR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR):

5/21/2019 – Saratoga Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

5/17/2019 – Saratoga Investment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “▪ Saratoga posted adjusted NII/share of $0.66, matching our estimate and well above the $0.54/share quarterly dividend, which was also increased by a penny per share. We expect the quarterly dividend to inch up to $0.57/share in F3Q20 but we expect it will be held there. Although we think Saratoga’s run rate NII will be higher than this by a comfortable margin, we expect the company to take into account the lumpiness of prepayment-related income (fees and OID acceleration) as well as the potential that the balance sheet is underleveraged.



▪ Repayment activity picked up to $74.8mm from $23.3mm Q/Q and we expect this likely drove a substantial prepayment-related income increase sequentially. Notably, the portfolio at cost decreased to $401.9mm from $443.4mm Q/Q but total investment income improved to $13.0mm for the quarter from $12.8mm Q/Q. We think a normalization of prepayment activity going forward will likely cause investment income to drop, partially offset by the portfolio growth slower prepayment activity enables.



▪ NAV/share increased to $23.62 from $23.13, as realized gains of $4.7mm largely attributable to the equity book drove the increase along with the out-earned dividend. Non-accruals at cost increased to $10.0mm or 2.5% of the portfolio from $5.8mm or 1.3% of the portfolio Q/Q as Roscoe Medical was added. The total position depreciated by $1.1mm and was written down to 53% of cost from 77% of cost Q/Q. Easy Ice had $214K of positive marks on the quarter. As a reminder, SAR invested $5.4mm into Easy Ice in F3Q19.



▪ We are revising our fiscal 2020 adjusted NII/share to $2.44 from $2.49 and are rolling out fiscal 2021 adjusted NII/share estimate of $2.51. We are maintaining our NEUTRAL rating and $24 price target.”

5/10/2019 – Saratoga Investment was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/1/2019 – Saratoga Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

4/15/2019 – Saratoga Investment was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $189.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 82.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

