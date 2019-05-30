Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northland Power (NPI)

Northland Power (TSE: NPI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2019 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Northland Power was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.50 to C$27.00.

5/9/2019 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

TSE NPI traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$24.83. 282,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. Northland Power Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.91 and a 12 month high of C$26.21.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

