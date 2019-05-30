Wedbush Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,966.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.