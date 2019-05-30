VMware (VMW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. VMware also updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.78.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.09. 1,644,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,192. VMware has a 1 year low of $129.33 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $948,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.98, for a total transaction of $308,382.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,896 shares of company stock valued at $58,151,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

