VMware (VMW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. VMware also updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.78.
Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.09. 1,644,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,192. VMware has a 1 year low of $129.33 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.
In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $948,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.98, for a total transaction of $308,382.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,896 shares of company stock valued at $58,151,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
