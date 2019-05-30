Visionstate (VIS) Shares Down 20%

Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS) shares were down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 400,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 200,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11.

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

