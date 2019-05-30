Viewray (VRAY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.47. 1,525,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,224,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.75) on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Viewray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $859.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.16% and a negative net margin of 139.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 120,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 5,511.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 554,237 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 116,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viewray by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,417 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Viewray by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

About Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

