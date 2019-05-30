VEON (VEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.27.

Shares of VEON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 133,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.83. VEON has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Comerica Bank raised its stake in VEON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VEON by 7.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in VEON by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

