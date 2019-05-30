Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 3,756 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,033 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.1% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,855,456,000 after acquiring an additional 451,104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.08. 1,788,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

