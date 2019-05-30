VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.
Shares of BMV VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.
Recommended Story: Net Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH).
Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.