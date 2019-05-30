VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

Shares of BMV VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/vanguard-scotts-vanguard-short-term-vcsh-shares-bought-by-valmark-advisers-inc.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.