Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Holdings Cut by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,176 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $69,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $24,818,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $13,296,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 511,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 118,378 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

