Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,635,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,112. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/valmark-advisers-inc-sells-1005-shares-of-spdr-sp-international-small-cap-etf-gwx.html.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.