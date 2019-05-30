Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.82.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

