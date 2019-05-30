USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USNA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,881. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.80 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.30.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USNA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

