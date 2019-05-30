Unum Group (UNM) Holdings Lifted by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

