Unitil Co. (UTL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unitil stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $845.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.10.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.23). Unitil had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.37%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Black sold 500 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $28,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Unitil in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

