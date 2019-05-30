United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Increased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,475 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 3.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $112,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

NYSE UPS opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

