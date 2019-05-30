U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 19,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $2,370,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,585. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,729.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $93.02 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.75%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

