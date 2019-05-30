Twin Tree Management LP Invests $2.62 Million in Pool Co. (POOL)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,884,000 after buying an additional 209,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,088,000 after buying an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,283,000 after buying an additional 96,890 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Pool by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 912,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,692,000 after buying an additional 144,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 735,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,290,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.18. 68,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,592. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $300,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,492 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,408.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,569,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,580 shares of company stock valued at $41,484,785. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

