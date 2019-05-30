Twin Tree Management LP Has $8.20 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,246 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $15,308,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $99,235,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,468,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after buying an additional 820,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 678,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 616,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,804,000 after buying an additional 501,014 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,525. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 78.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

